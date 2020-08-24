Latest in Gaming

EA brings over 1,000 achievements to Steam

And you can automatically get them if you've already earned them, even on Origin, in the past.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
You can finally start unlocking those sweet, sweet achievements for EA games on Steam. The video game giant has brought over 1,000 achievements for its games on Steam, and the list includes trophies for newer titles like Battlefield V and Need for Speed. Even better, the achievements are retroactive — you’ll get them if you’ve already completed the objectives needed to earn them on either Steam or Origin, EA’s own game distribution platform on PC.

As PC Gamer notes, though, you’ll actually have to install and run a game to get its trophies on Steam. You won’t automatically get its achievements just because you bought it during one of the platform’s many sales events and have already played it on Origin.

Here’s the complete list of games getting achievements:

  • A Way Out

  • Battlefield Hardline

  • Battlefield 1

  • Battlefield 3

  • Battlefield 4

  • Battlefield V

  • Burnout Paradise Remastered

  • Dead Space 3

  • Dragon Age Inquisition

  • Fe

  • Jedi Fallen Order

  • Mass Effect 3

  • Mass Effect Andromeda

  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst

  • Need for Speed

  • Need for Speed HEAT

  • Need for Speed Payback

  • Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville

  • Sea of Solitude

  • Star Wars: Battlefront

  • Star Wars: Battlefront II

  • Titanfall 2

  • Unravel

  • Unravel 2

  • Madden 21

EA stopped selling games on other PC platforms a few years ago in favor of its own store, but it returned to Steam last year with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and a few other titles. Over the past few months, the company expanded its offerings on the platform and even worked with Valve to connect their friends lists for multiplayer games. Starting on August 31st, you’ll also be able to access EA Play (formerly known as EA Access) on Steam, allowing you to play the company’s back catalog and to get a peek of upcoming games on PC outside of Origin.

In this article: EA, achievements, Steam, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
