EA brings over 1,000 achievements to Steam

You can finally start unlocking those sweet, sweet achievements for EA games on Steam. The video game giant has brought over 1,000 achievements for its games on Steam, and the list includes trophies for newer titles like Battlefield V and Need for Speed. Even better, the achievements are retroactive — you’ll get them if you’ve already completed the objectives needed to earn them on either Steam or Origin, EA’s own game distribution platform on PC.

As PC Gamer notes, though, you’ll actually have to install and run a game to get its trophies on Steam. You won’t automatically get its achievements just because you bought it during one of the platform’s many sales events and have already played it on Origin.