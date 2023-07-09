EA is making a single-player Black Panther game

Marvel and Electronic Arts have revealed the second game they're making together as part of a deal between the two sides. A new Seattle-based Electronic Arts studio called Cliffhanger Games is developing a single-player Black Panther title.

It will be an action-adventure game with a third-person perspective, suggesting it’ll share some similarities with the likes of Insomniac's Spider-Man titles. According to Marvel, Cliffhanger aims to “build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther.”

Cliffhanger says it and Marvel Games will collaborate "to ensure that we craft every aspect of Wakanda, its technology, its heroes and our own original story with the attention to detail and authenticity that the world of Black Panther deserves." However, Marvel and EA are staying tight-lipped on further details for now.

Kevin Stephens, who previously held a similar role at Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions, is heading up Cliffhanger. The team includes former Halo Infinite, God of War and Call of Duty developers.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,” Stephens said. “Wakanda is a rich superhero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.”

It has been rumored for some time that EA had a Black Panther game in the pipeline. Last September, it emerged that EA Motive (the studio behind the recent Dead Space remake) is developing an Iron Man game. That too will be a single-player, third-person, action-adventure title, but we haven’t learned more details since. There’s no confirmed release window for either project.