'The Sims 4' is hosting a (partly Simlish) music festival

Starting on June 29th, EA will host a music festival inside of the Sims 4 that will feature pop star Bebe Rexha, one part of indie band Glass Animals and singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun. Sims Sessions will allow Sims 4 players to explore a virtual festival ground, buy virtual merchandise and of course listen to some good tunes.

Virtual concerts in video games aren’t anything new. We’ve seen Epic Games put on shows featuring Travis Scott and Diplo in Fortnite. Lil Nas X has also performed inside of Roblox. But what makes Sims Sessions different is that some of the performers will sing their songs in Simlish, the nonsense language Sims creator Will Wright invented back in 1996.