The NCAA currently forbids student-athletes to profit from their name, image and licensing rights. As such, the game won’t feature actual student-athletes, but EA Sports “is continuing to watch those developments closely.” Players on the College Football rosters will have randomized names, uniform numbers and stats, and the game will include customization options.

Through a partnership with collegiate trademark licensing company CLC, EA Sports has secured access to the logos, stadiums, uniforms and gameday traditions of more than 100 institutions, so there’ll be some degree of authenticity. EA has only just started work on College Football and noted that word of a release timeline is “still to come as the project progresses in the years ahead.”

Update 2/2 12:55PM ET: Added more details about licensing.