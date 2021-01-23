'Madden NFL 21' comes to Google Stadia on January 28th

You won’t need powerful console or PC to play Madden NFL 21 in the near future. EA has revealed (in amidst Pro Bowl news) that its seminal football title will be available on Google Stadia starting January 28th. Yes, you can predict the Super Bowl outcome or otherwise indulge in virtual gridiron play on most any device, including your phone. Madden will be available in a free trial on all platforms between January 28th and January 31st, so it won’t cost you extra to see how well the game works in the cloud.

It’s the first game based on the Frostbite engine to reach Stadia, EA said. You’ll have to buy the game after the trial period is over, but Madden NFL 21: Superstar Edition will get a 60 percent discount until February 8th.