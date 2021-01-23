Latest in Gaming

'Madden NFL 21' comes to Google Stadia on January 28th

There's also a free four-day trial on all platforms.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
39m ago
'Madden NFL 21' on Xbox Series X
EA

You won’t need powerful console or PC to play Madden NFL 21 in the near future. EA has revealed (in amidst Pro Bowl news) that its seminal football title will be available on Google Stadia starting January 28th. Yes, you can predict the Super Bowl outcome or otherwise indulge in virtual gridiron play on most any device, including your phone. Madden will be available in a free trial on all platforms between January 28th and January 31st, so it won’t cost you extra to see how well the game works in the cloud.

It’s the first game based on the Frostbite engine to reach Stadia, EA said. You’ll have to buy the game after the trial period is over, but Madden NFL 21: Superstar Edition will get a 60 percent discount until February 8th.

This is a significant move. You can find sports titles on Stadia, but they’re mostly 2K titles like NBA 2K21 — you now have access to one of EA’s largest sports franchises. This won’t necessarily lead to a wave of Stadia subscribers, but it’ll be easier to justify membership if you can’t imagine going without Madden on your platform of choice.

As for the Pro Bowl? It’s clear EA is making the most of the decision to go virtual during the pandemic. The company is streaming the Madden NFL 21-based event through its Twitch channel on January 31st at 5PM Eastern with a host of players both in and outside of the football world, including Snoop Dogg, Keyshawn Johnson, Marshawn Lynch and stock car driver Bubba Wallace. Streamers like Ninja and FaZe Swagg will also host viewing parties through their own channels. The matchup might not match the experience of an in-person Pro Bowl, but it could easily be one of the larger streaming events in recent memory.

