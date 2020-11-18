Latest in Gaming

This season’s Pro Bowl will take place virtually in ‘Madden NFL 21’

The fan vote for the unusual version of the all-star game is underway.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Madden NFL 21 screenshot
EA Sports

Although the NFL will hold a Pro Bowl this season, it'll be vastly different from every other edition of the game. The 2021 Pro Bowl was originally supposed to take place at Allegiant Stadium, but due to the impact of COVID-19, players will instead take to the virtual field in Madden NFL 21.

In the lead-up to the game, the NFL and EA Sports will run a week-long series of matches with streamers, celebrities and current and former NFL players using the Pro Bowl rosters. The league said that all of these games, including the Pro Bowl itself, will be available to watch across a number of platforms. You'll be able to play out the game between the AFC and the NFC yourself, as EA Sports will add Pro Bowl content to Madden NFL 21.

The Pro Bowl Fan Vote is open until December 17th on the NFL website and in the latest Madden games on mobile and consoles. You'll be able to vote on Twitter as well, starting on December 1st. Verizon, Engadget's parent company, is a sponsor of the Pro Bowl and fan vote.

