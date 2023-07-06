Echo Dot Star Wars bundles are up to 41 percent off The early Prime Day deals are part of a larger Amazon Echo sale.

Now's the time to get a smart speaker with a little flourish. Amazon is running an early Prime Day sale on Echo devices that includes steep discounts on fifth-generation Echo Dot bundles with Star Wars stands. The best deal is for a bundle featuring The Mandalorian's ever-so-adorable Baby Grogu for $46, or 41 percent off — that's less than the normal price of the speaker by itself. You can also buy a Darth Vader bundle for $63 (30 percent off), and a Stormtrooper kit for the same price. Just remember that you'll need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of these discounts.

Prime exclusive Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) with Darth Vader stand $63 $90 Save $27 The Sith Lord is bundled with an Echo Dot at a discount as part of an early Prime Day sale. $63 at Amazon

You'll also find bargains for the latest Echo Show displays, the higher-end Echo Studio and the entry-level Echo Pop. Fourth-gen Echo Dot bundles are also on sale.

The fifth-gen Echo Dot is ultimately a refinement of the previous model, but that's not a bad thing. You're getting surprisingly powerful sound for a budget speaker, an eye-catching design and the robust Alexa smart home ecosystem. This newest model ups the audio quality and adds a temperature sensor that can help check indoor conditions. This may be helpful if you want to keep a child's room cool during the summer, for instance.

The current Echo Dot doesn't have a 3.5mm jack like its predecessor, so it's not your pick if you're just looking to enhance a conventional speaker system. Likewise, there are still more capable speakers if audio quality is a priority. For the money, though, it's difficult to find better.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.