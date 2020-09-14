Latest in Gear

Image credit: ZatzNotFunny

Eero could be coming out with a faster WiFi 6 router

Leaks point to a new extender and gateway as well.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
14m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Eero
ZatzNotFunny

Amazon’s Eero could very well be releasing new WiFi 6 networking devices soon, according to recent leaks. ZatzNotFunny has spotted an Eero 6 Gateway and an Eero 6 Extender on the FCC recently, and it has also reported the possible arrival of a new mesh router dubbed the Eero Pro 6. 

Both the gateway and the range extender will be dual-band devices; the gateway could have a USB-C port plus a couple of Ethernet ports, while the extender seems to only have a charging port. The Eero Pro 6, on the other hand, looks to be a tri-band model and also features a couple of Ethernet ports. From the leaked box cover, the Pro 6 appears to have a similar design to Eero’s line of original routers, and not the cupcake-style domed design of last year’s release

All of the devices appear to support WiFi 6, which promises faster and improved speeds when multiple devices are connected. They appear to be backwards compatible with WiFi 5 devices and will likely coexist just fine with existing Eero hardware. ZatzNotFunny also notes that the FCC lists the hardware as compatible with the Zigbee wireless protocol. Current Eero hardware is compatible with Apple’s HomeKit and works well with Alexa-enabled devices too. 

It’s not clear yet when these devices will be officially unveiled, but as some of them have already appeared on the FCC and Amazon’s annual product announcement could be coming up soon, it’s likely we won’t have to wait long for them to be on the market.  

In this article: eero, amazon, WiFi 6, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

View
LG's Wing 5G is the strangest dual-screen phone we've ever seen

LG's Wing 5G is the strangest dual-screen phone we've ever seen

View
Fitbit gets FDA clearance for its Sense smartwatch and ECG app

Fitbit gets FDA clearance for its Sense smartwatch and ECG app

View
Microsoft xCloud will offer over 150 Xbox games when it goes live tomorrow

Microsoft xCloud will offer over 150 Xbox games when it goes live tomorrow

View
Astronomers detect signs of life in Venus's atmosphere

Astronomers detect signs of life in Venus's atmosphere

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr