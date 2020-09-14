Eero could be coming out with a faster WiFi 6 router

Amazon’s Eero could very well be releasing new WiFi 6 networking devices soon, according to recent leaks. ZatzNotFunny has spotted an Eero 6 Gateway and an Eero 6 Extender on the FCC recently, and it has also reported the possible arrival of a new mesh router dubbed the Eero Pro 6.

Both the gateway and the range extender will be dual-band devices; the gateway could have a USB-C port plus a couple of Ethernet ports, while the extender seems to only have a charging port. The Eero Pro 6, on the other hand, looks to be a tri-band model and also features a couple of Ethernet ports. From the leaked box cover, the Pro 6 appears to have a similar design to Eero’s line of original routers, and not the cupcake-style domed design of last year’s release.