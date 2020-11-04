Here's a live stream of the Pennsylvania vote count, in case you need it

How's your day going? Staying calm? Endlessly fretting about whether your candidate of choice will claim the White House? (The 60,000 people who voted for Kanye West may already be disappointed.) Perhaps watching a thrilling live stream of democracy in action is what you need right now.

Thanks to Philadelphia City Commissioners, you can keep an eye on Pennsylvania election workers tallying votes in real-time. Despite the huge stakes involved, the stream is genuinely kind of relaxing. If you didn't know any better, it could be any group of people simply going about their day job.