Tesla, Uber and 26 others launch a lobbying group for electric vehicles

To start, ZETA is recommending five policies aimed at incentivizing the sale of EVs over the coming decade. The group will push for consumer incentives when purchasing an EV, robust emissions standards, infrastructure improvements to support the installation of charging stations and other EV necessities, a focus on domestic production, and federal support for industry research and development.

In terms of consumer incentives, ZETA will likely lobby for the continuation or expansion of an existing $7,500 tax credit for anyone who buys an EV. This program began in 2009 under President Barack Obama. Current President Donald Trump has made moves to eliminate the tax credit over the past four years, and companies including Tesla and GM have fought to keep it. Now, Tesla and others — but notably not GM, Ford, or any other American auto classics — will be able to continue the battle with the backing of ZETA.

President-Elect Joe Biden is set to take office on January 20th, and he’s outlined an agenda that should align with many of ZETA’s goals. Namely, he plans to create 1 million new jobs in the American auto industry, expand zero-emissions public transportation infrastructure, and install a carbon-pollution free power sector by 2035.

Here’s the list of ZETA founders: