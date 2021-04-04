Ferrari's CEO promises an EV in 2025

Ferrari has already made cars with hybrid powertrains, but during its Annual General Meeting this week, acting CEO John Elkann told investors in prepared remarks (PDF) that the carmaker will unveil "the first all-electric Ferrari" in 2025. Hopefully that plan will hold even after the company confirms a new CEO — over the past decade execs have said Ferrari will never build an EV, will be the first with an electric supercar, or that an electric Ferrari will not arrive until after 2025.

Elkann:

We are continuing to execute our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined way. And our interpretation and application of these technologies both in motor sport and in road cars is a huge opportunity to bring the uniqueness and passion of Ferrari to new generations.

As you would expect, we have started by setting the bar high. By leveraging our know-how from motor racing, we have created the wonderful technical achievement and driving experience that are the SF90 Stradale and the SF90 Spider, our hybrid cars. They are in the very finest Ferrari tradition in both its styling and its performance.

We are also very excited about our first all-electric Ferrari that we plan to unveil in 2025 and you can be sure this will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history. So, we see this exciting decade of accelerating change as opening even more ways to push to new levels the boundaries of excellence and passion in everything we do.

In a sustainability report released at the same time (PDF), Ferrari explained how it will account for "hybrid and electric powertrains," as well as new body styles including its upcoming Purosangue SUV. The SF90 Stradale is mentioned as its first application of a rear-mid-engine architecture that can account for the weight and positioning of an electric motor and battery, but it's also working on designs for front mid-engine cars that have "a high range between comfort and sportiness.

Ferrari also touched on autonomous driving tech, and while the company has no plans to build self-driving cars, it will "adopt certain features of autonomous driving technology in response to regulatory developments and customer preferences, especially in the GT segment."