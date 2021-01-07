Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world

After Tesla’s share price rose yet again on Thursday, Elon Musk has become the richest person in the world. He is now worth more than $185 billion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had held the top spot since 2017, as CNBC notes, but his $184 billion fortune isn’t enough to prevent him from slipping behind Musk.

Around a year ago, Musk’s net worth was around $27 billion, which wasn’t enough to rank among the planet’s top 50 wealthiest people at the time. The Tesla share price has skyrocketed more than nine-fold since then. By around noon ET on Thursday, it had risen by more than $45 (about six percent) from the previous day.