Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world

His net worth is now more than $185 billion after Tesla shares skyrocketed.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The meteoric rise of Tesla shares that pushed the company's value over $100 billion could turn into a supercharged payday for CEO Elon Musk. (AP Photo/John Raoux, FIle)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

After Tesla’s share price rose yet again on Thursday, Elon Musk has become the richest person in the world. He is now worth more than $185 billion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had held the top spot since 2017, as CNBC notes, but his $184 billion fortune isn’t enough to prevent him from slipping behind Musk.

Around a year ago, Musk’s net worth was around $27 billion, which wasn’t enough to rank among the planet’s top 50 wealthiest people at the time. The Tesla share price has skyrocketed more than nine-fold since then. By around noon ET on Thursday, it had risen by more than $45 (about six percent) from the previous day.

Amazon’s market capitalization of $1.6 trillion is far higher than Tesla’s cap of around $760 billion. However, its share price (and, as a result, Bezos’ net worth) has been fairly stagnant in recent months amid increased scrutiny from regulators.

In this article: elon musk, tesla, net worth, richest person, amazon, jeff bezos, gear
