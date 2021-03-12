Elon Musk says the first Tesla Cybertruck will be a four-motor variant

When Tesla finally starts rolling the Cybertruck off the production line in 2022, the electric vehicle will debut with a four-motor variant. CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that model will offer "independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel." Some other EVs have a motor on each wheel, including Rivian's R1T.

Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

Musk also reiterated that the Cybertruck will have front and rear-wheel steer. He previously noted the EV would offer rear-wheel steering, which will enable it to drive diagonally, "like a crab." Notably, the Hummer EV has a crab mode. Nissan's e-4orce all-wheel control system — which is in the Ariya electric crossover, upcoming next-gen Leaf and a lunar lander prototype — has front and rear motors too.

Tesla removed all Cybertruck specs and pricing from its website in October. Would-be owners can plunk down a refundable deposit of $100 and configure their order close to when Tesla starts production, which is scheduled to happen next year. However, it seems you'll likely have to wait longer if you want a two-motor version.