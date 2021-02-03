'Borderlands' developer Gearbox is merging with publishing giant Embracer

Some of the larger independents in the video game world now have a shared home. Embracer Group (aka THQ Nordic) is merging with Gearbox Software, turning the Borderlands studio into a seventh operating group that will serve as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford will continue to run his company. The purchase was worth about $363 million on “day one.”

Embracer wasn’t shy about its reasoning for the deal. This not only gives Embracer a developer with a history of “long-lasting” franchises and publishing, but could serve as a springboard for more acquisitions and collaborations in North America. For Gearbox, the incentives are clear — this acts a “propellent” for the company’s future, according to Pitchford.