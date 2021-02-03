Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Gearbox Software

'Borderlands' developer Gearbox is merging with publishing giant Embracer

Embracer is also buying the game port experts at Aspyr.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Enemies in 'Borderlands 3'
Gearbox Software

Some of the larger independents in the video game world now have a shared home. Embracer Group (aka THQ Nordic) is merging with Gearbox Software, turning the Borderlands studio into a seventh operating group that will serve as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford will continue to run his company. The purchase was worth about $363 million on “day one.”

Embracer wasn’t shy about its reasoning for the deal. This not only gives Embracer a developer with a history of “long-lasting” franchises and publishing, but could serve as a springboard for more acquisitions and collaborations in North America. For Gearbox, the incentives are clear — this acts a “propellent” for the company’s future, according to Pitchford.

This isn’t the only big deal. Embracer has also acquired Aspyr Media, best known for porting games to the Mac (including Borderlands) and consoles as well as its publishing work. The $100 million deal puts Aspyr under Saber Interactive and should help Aspyr snap up more licenses while taking advantage of Saber’s existing portfolio of licensed game properties. In other words, Embracer sees Aspyr as a gateway — particularly when it’s expanding its horizons with an unnamed $70 million “game development project.”

The combined deals could make Embracer more of a force in the gaming world. While it certainly has some well-known titles under its belt, including the Metro series, Dead by Daylight and even Goat Simulator, it isn’t a powerhouse on the level of Activision, EA or Ubisoft. Gearbox and Aspyr help Embracer get closer to that goal, especially if they enable future acquisitions.

In this article: Embracer, Embracer Group, THQ Nordic, gearbox, gearbox software, Aspyr, Mergers and acquisitions, merger, acquisition, games, video games, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

How is the M1 so much faster than other chips?

How is the M1 so much faster than other chips?

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' bans 60,000 confirmed cheaters

'Call of Duty: Warzone' bans 60,000 confirmed cheaters

View
Amazon's Rivian electric vehicles start making deliveries in LA

Amazon's Rivian electric vehicles start making deliveries in LA

View
NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS

NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS

View
SpaceX SN9 Starship test ends in another fiery inferno

SpaceX SN9 Starship test ends in another fiery inferno

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr