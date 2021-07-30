Engadget Podcast: Activision’s walkout and toxicity in gaming

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the toxic mess at Activision Blizzard with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt. California is suing the company over its frat boy culture, something we’ve seen at many gaming companies over the years. What’s actually going on, and what does it mean for the gaming industry as a whole? Tune in for our thoughts! Also, we chat about Facebook’s metaverse ambitions, some new chip plans for Intel and… Xbox Krispy Kreme donuts.

And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Jessica Conditt

