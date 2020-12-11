Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: AirPods Max, 'Cyberpunk 2077' and the death of cinema

    We also dive into Facebook's latest antitrust battle with the FTC.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    1h ago
    This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into Apple’s newest headphones, the AirPods Max, and discuss if they’re actually worth $549. They also chat about the FTC’s antitrust charges against Facebook, and Warner Bros.’ decision to premiere all of their 2021 films on HBO Max. Jessica Conditt also joins to discuss her impressions of Cyberpunk 2077 — was it worth the long wait?

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Topics

    • Airpods Max – 1:28

    • Facebook hit with massive antitrust suit – 13:06

    • WB to release next year’s movies on HBO – 26:25

    • Cyberpunk 2077, finally! – 37:44

    • Working On – 59:32

    • Picks – 1:05:27

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Guest: Jessica Conditt
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

