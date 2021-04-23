Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast: Apple’s AirTags and, yes, the purple iPhone

And we discuss why the Microsoft/Nuance deal could be huge for voice tech.
Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar|04.23.21
@devindra

April 23rd, 2021
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Chris Velazco about Apple’s AirTags and the new purple iPhone. We dive into what it’s like to use the AirTags to find things, and their potential limitations. Meanwhile, the purple iPhone is indeed very purple. Also, they chat about why Microsoft buying Nuance is such a huge deal, and how useful Amazon’s AR hair salon could be.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Guest: Chris Velazco
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

