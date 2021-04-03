Fitbit's $150 Luxe is another attempt to make a stylish fitness tracker

You can probably spot a Fitbit tracker from a mile away. They generally have a distinct blockish look with rubbery straps and simple watch faces. That's likely why Fitbit has been partnering with designers to make prettier bands and trying to make more "stylish" trackers like the Alta. But the Alta was far from stylish, and the company discontinued the device in 2019. Since then, Fitbit's trackers have stuck to basic designs. That is, until now. The company is announcing today the Fitbit Luxe — which it's calling a "fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker... in an effortlessly chic bracelet design."

You can be the judge of whether the Luxe is indeed fashion-forward and effortlessly chic, but based on the renders so far, it at least appears to offer lots of attractive band and color options. There's also a few strap and bracelet options from Californian jewelry maker gorjana. Three case colors are available: black, platinum (silver) and gold, and they're paired with black, orchid (pink) and white bands respectively.

Besides the hues and accessories, there are more reasons Fitbit is calling the Luxe its "most elevated tracker." For one thing, the company says this is its thinnest touchscreen tracker to date. Like the Sense, the Luxe features a buttonless design so you'll only be able to use it by swiping and tapping the AMOLED display. Fitbit also said it adapted jewelry-making techniques, using a process called metal injection molding to create the Luxe's stainless steel case, as well as a "metal vaporizing technique" for a polished finish on the gold and platinum finishes.

Until we see the device in person, it's hard to tell if these touches truly make the Luxe more attractive than the Alta, the Inspires and Fitbit's other trackers. Like the company's previous wearables, the Luxe monitors a wide variety of metrics like heart rate variability, breathing rate, sleep stages and blood oxygen saturation, though that last one is "coming soon" and won't be available in all countries.

The Luxe will also monitor your vitals to gauge how stressed you are and assign you a Stress Management score, as well as track your skin temperature variation — both already available on the Sense. Unlike the Sense though, the Luxe does not have GPS built in, so you'll have to bring your phone with you to map your run.

Though it's not technically a smartwatch, the Luxe's simplistic OS will still let you receive your smartphone's notifications, set alarms and use a stopwatch. It's compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and will also work with Google's Fast Pair to make syncing with your phone much less of a pain. This appears to be the only new feature hailing from Google since it completed its acquisition of Fitbit in January.

Fitbit

Like most of Fitbit's trackers, the Luxe promises to last up to seven days on a charge. It's water resistant up to 50 meters and will automatically track your swims. Plus, it can also keep tabs on your menstrual cycle in addition to constant heart rate, daily steps, distance and calories burned.

Those in the US can pre-order the Luxe today for $150, while global availability is slated for this spring. The company is throwing in a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium, which usually costs $10 a month or $80 a year. It offers personalized health-tracking reports across all your metrics, guided programs to improve your nutrition, sleep and wellbeing, as well as games, challenges and workout content. As is Fitbit's custom with its recent releases, a Special Edition with nicer accessories (by gorjana) is available for $200 and will arrive in June.