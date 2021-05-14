Engadget Podcast: Why are Apple and Epic fighting?

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Mike Futter, author of the GameDev Business Handbook and co-host of the Virtual Economy podcast, about the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. What does it mean for the app economy? And is Apple actually a monopoly in the app world? Also, they chat about Intel’s new 11th-gen H-series processors, NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti on notebooks, and HTC Vive’s Pro 2 and Focus 3 VR headsets.
YouTube chat Q&A about Epic v. Apple – 30:27
HTC Vive Pro 2 and Focus 3 announcement (they’re expensive) – 40:08
Biden admin taps Uber and Lyft to drive people to vaccine sites – 45:56
Facebook is limiting access to WhatsApp accounts if you don’t agree to the new TOS – 50:38
Working on – 55:45
Pop culture picks – 57:44
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Mike Futter
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien