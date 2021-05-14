Engadget Podcast: Why are Apple and Epic fighting?

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Mike Futter, author of the GameDev Business Handbook and co-host of the Virtual Economy podcast, about the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. What does it mean for the app economy? And is Apple actually a monopoly in the app world? Also, they chat about Intel’s new 11th-gen H-series processors, NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti on notebooks, and HTC Vive’s Pro 2 and Focus 3 VR headsets.

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Mike Futter

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien