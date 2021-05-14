Login
Engadget Podcast: Why are Apple and Epic fighting?

It's a battle that could reshape the app economy.
Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar|05.14.21
@devindra

May 14th, 2021
In this article: H-series, news, Epic v Apple, gear, Epic Games, theengadgetpodcast, engadgetpodcast, podcast, Apple, apps, app stores, Intel

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Mike Futter, author of the GameDev Business Handbook and co-host of the Virtual Economy podcast, about the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. What does it mean for the app economy? And is Apple actually a monopoly in the app world? Also, they chat about Intel’s new 11th-gen H-series processors, NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti on notebooks, and HTC Vive’s Pro 2 and Focus 3 VR headsets.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Topics

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Mike Futter
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

