Engadget Podcast: Trying out Apple's Vision Pro headset

We’ve survived day one of Apple’s WWDC 2023, and we’re ready to talk about the company’s new Vision Pro mixed reality headset. In this bonus episode, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into their thoughts on Apple’s spatial computing play, as well as Devindra’s 30-minute hands on session with the headset. It’s undoubtedly the best AR/VR experience we’ve seen yet, but there are still plenty of issues Apple needs to solve.
Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.
