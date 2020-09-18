Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast

    Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: Apple Watch Series 6, Oculus Quest 2, RTX 3080 and more!

    It's been a busy week of announcements and reviews.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    56m ago
    This week, it’s (almost) all about Apple as Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Valentina Palladino to dive into Apple’s event on Tuesday. Is the new Apple Watch Series 6 impressive? Is $279 for the Watch SE a good price? Then, Devindra tells us about his review of the Oculus Quest 2 and NVIDIA’s RTX 3080. Then, we look at the crazy LG Wing before catching you up on the flood of news in tech this week. 

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    engadgetpodcast, theengadgetpodcast, podcast, Apple Watch Series 6, RTX 3080, Oculus Quest 2
