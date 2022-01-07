Engadget Podcast: Everything we loved (and hated) at CES 2022

It’s that time of the year again! Cherlynn and Devindra break down some of the best tech they’ve seen at CES 2022, as well as a bunch of weird and awful products. Get ready for notebooks with hybrid Intel chips and better NVIDIA graphics! And how about a foldable laptop or two? Our big takeaway: it’s going to be an interesting year for Windows laptops. Also, we dive into Razer’s crazy gaming table and Samsung’s wild, rotating 55-inch gaming monitor.

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.



Topics



Chipmakers at CES: Intel, AMD, and more – 1:19

Laptopapolooza: Lenovo’s Thinkbook Plus Gen 3, Dell’s XPS 13 Plus sans headphone jack – 10:40.322

Google announces Fast Pair and Android Auto improvements – 37:51

A couple of phones from CES: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 10 Pro – 43:11

Standout weird stuff: Samsung’s Massive Curved Monitor and Razer’s new mask – 45:55

Other News – 1:05:04

Pop Culture Picks – 1:08:59

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low, Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack