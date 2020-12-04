Podcast: Tech tips to make dating, relationships and breakups easier

This week, Cherlynn is joined by senior editor Jessica Conditt and special guest Harris O’Malley aka Dr. NerdLove to talk all about the ways tech affects dating, relationships and breakups. Will Google Photos, Facebook and Instagram ever stop sending us “memories” of our exes? What are the newest ways to be “Facebook Official”? Are there etiquette rules on when or whether you should remove your ex’s pictures from Instagram? Then, our hosts share what they’ve been working on, including coverage of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 news and upcoming game reviews.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.