    Podcast: Tech tips to make dating, relationships and breakups easier

    Dating coach Dr. NerdLove shares advice on best practices for a variety of romantic situations.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    1h ago
    This week, Cherlynn is joined by senior editor Jessica Conditt and special guest Harris O’Malley aka Dr. NerdLove to talk all about the ways tech affects dating, relationships and breakups. Will Google Photos, Facebook and Instagram ever stop sending us “memories” of our exes? What are the newest ways to be “Facebook Official”? Are there etiquette rules on when or whether you should remove your ex’s pictures from Instagram? Then, our hosts share what they’ve been working on, including coverage of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 news and upcoming game reviews.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Topics

    • Navigating relationships, breakups, and their digital footprint with Dr. Nerdlove – 1:55

    • Working on – 40:36

    • Picks – 46:19

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Jessica Conditt

    Guest: Harris O’Malley (aka Dr. NerdLove)

    Producer: Ben Ellman

    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: qualcomm, dating, qualcomm snapdragon, snapdragon 888, podcast, google, the engadget podcast, relationships, facebook, engadget podcast, engadgetpodcast, google photos, breakup, theengadgetpodcast, instagram, dr nerdlove, harris o'malley, apple photos, news, gear, entertainment
