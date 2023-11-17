Engadget Podcast: Why the PlayStation Portal is truly baffling

Sony’s next “PSP,” the PlayStation Portal, is one odd little device. It can only stream games from your PlayStation 5 – beyond that, it’s a $200 doorstop. In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with CNET’s Scott Stein about the Portal and the many ways it baffles us. While it does manage to stream games from the PS5 just fine, it’s also expensive, clunky and lacks basic features like Bluetooth audio support. It’s really only meant for the most diehard PS5 owners (and even they should probably wait for a sale).
Topics
What was Sony thinking with the Playstation Portal? (With CNET’s Scott Stein) – 0:54
Microsoft rebrands Bing Chat to Copilot – 27:34
Qi 2 wireless charging standard will bring Magsafe’s satisfying magnetic click to all supported phones – 34:03
Nothing Phone 2 is getting iMessage...sort of – 47:40
Late breaking: Apple confirms RCS is coming to iPhones next year – 52:15
WhatsApp free storage on Google Drive is coming to an end – 53:53
Working on – 1:06:52
Pop culture picks – 1:07:34
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Scott Stein
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien