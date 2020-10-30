Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X early impressions

    And we chat about AMD and NVIDIA's latest GPUs.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    13m ago
    Comments
    9 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Sponsored Links

    This week, Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by Jessica Conditt to talk about both new consoles -- well, as much as they can say anyway. Jess chats about her PlayStation 5 preview, and we can finally compare it to the Xbox Series X and S final hardware. Also, they dive into what’s up with AMD and NVIDIA’s latest GPUs, the RTX 3070 and Radeon RX 6000 series.  

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Topics

    • PS5 vs. Xbox Series S: case and controller overview – 1:41

    • Other gaming news (RTX 3070, switch game streaming) – 21:51

    • Social media takes steps against US election misinformation – 27:45

    • Working on – 36:42

    • Listener mail – 44:10

    • Our favorite dead gadgets – 48:36

    • Picks – 56:09

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Guest: Jessica Conditt
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: podcast, engadgetpodcast, theengadgetpodcast, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PS5, news, gear
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    9 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

    Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

    View
    Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

    Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

    View
    Netflix is raising the price of standard and premium plans in the US

    Netflix is raising the price of standard and premium plans in the US

    View
    Vizio's latest TVs add FreeSync, 120Hz 4K gaming support

    Vizio's latest TVs add FreeSync, 120Hz 4K gaming support

    View
    New 'Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge' trailer reveals its story

    New 'Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge' trailer reveals its story

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr