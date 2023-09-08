Engadget Podcast: Starfield’s failure to launch

Starfield is here! It’s just too bad we only like some of it. This week, Devindra chats with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt about Bethesda’s latest massive open world title, and why it just feels like Fallout 4 in space. Also, we dive into reports around Nintendo demoing the Switch 2 at Gamescom, and we dream up what our ideal sequel console could be. (Just call it the Super Switch!)

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

Engadget’s Starfield review: You will like some of it – 1:25

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a big win for games in Early Access – 22:11

Eurogamer reports Nintendo demoed the Switch 2 to devs at Gamescom – 33:42

What we’re playing: Viewfinder, Sprawl, Armored Core VI and more – 41:44

Pixel 8 Pro 360 render has leaked – 52:00

New York City reins in AirBnb – 53:37

Logitech’s UE EpicBoom sounds like a killer party speaker – 57:45

Mozilla report finds that cars are a data privacy nightmare – 1:00:44

AI News: How much of Kaedim’s 3D modeling AI is actually AI? – 1:06:57

Working on – 1:14:20

Pop culture picks – 1:15:43

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Jessica Conditt

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.