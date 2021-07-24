Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast: Is the Valve Steam Deck a Switch killer?

Plus, Bezos goes to space.
D. Hardawar|07.24.21
July 24th, 2021
This week on the show, Devindra and Engadget Buyer’s Guide Editor Kris Naudus chat about Valve’s new Steam Deck portable with Jordan Minor, Apps and Games Analyst at PCMag. Is the hardware powerful enough to truly make it a portable gaming PC? And should we trust Valve with hardware at all after the Steam Machine debacle? Also, we dive into Jeff Bezos’s jaunt to space, Facebook’s spat with the Biden administration and the issues surrounding NSO’s controversial spyware Pegasus. 

Hosts: Kris Naudus and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Jordan Minor
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

