Engadget Podcast: Is the Valve Steam Deck a Switch killer?

This week on the show, Devindra and Engadget Buyer’s Guide Editor Kris Naudus chat about Valve’s new Steam Deck portable with Jordan Minor, Apps and Games Analyst at PCMag. Is the hardware powerful enough to truly make it a portable gaming PC? And should we trust Valve with hardware at all after the Steam Machine debacle? Also, we dive into Jeff Bezos’s jaunt to space, Facebook’s spat with the Biden administration and the issues surrounding NSO’s controversial spyware Pegasus.

Credits

Hosts: Kris Naudus and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Jordan Minor

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien