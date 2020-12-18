Podcast: The biggest winners and losers of tech in 2020

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra look back at 2020 to figure out who were the biggest winners and losers of tech. From Apple’s M1 chip to the downfall of Quibi, it was a year of serious highs and lows for the tech industry, especially once you factor how the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!