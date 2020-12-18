Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

    Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: The biggest winners and losers of tech in 2020

    Tech won big during an awful year.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    34m ago
    This week, Cherlynn and Devindra look back at 2020 to figure out who were the biggest winners and losers of tech. From Apple’s M1 chip to the downfall of Quibi, it was a year of serious highs and lows for the tech industry, especially once you factor how the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    • Tech’s Winners of 2020 (Apple’s M1, consoles and…the LG Wing?) – 1:31

    • Tech’s Losers of 2020 (RIP Quibi but not really) – 36:49

    • In other news – 59:28

    • Working On – 1:02:19

    • Picks – 1:06:20

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Guest: Jessica Conditt
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

