Engadget review recap: MacBook Air, Mac Studio, Ninja Creami and Technics AZ100

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Reviews season is in full swing, and we've been busy at Engadget HQ. Laptops, desktops, earbuds, gaming handhelds and even an ice cream machine are among our slate of recent reviews. The great thing about this time of year is there's really something for everyone among the in-depth testing our team undertakes. So sit back, relax and catch up on all the reviews you might've missed.

Apple MacBook Air M4 13-inch and 15-inch

Apple 92 100 Expert Score MacBook Air M4 Once again, Apple's MacBook Air is the ideal ultraportable for most users. It's slightly faster, thanks to the M4 chip, and also a bit cheaper with a new $999 starting price. Pros Fast performance

Fast performance Thin and light design

Thin and light design Great keyboard

Great keyboard Best-in-class touchpad

Best-in-class touchpad Excellent battery life Cons Could use more ports

Could use more ports Screen is only 60Hz See at Amazon

The M4-equipped MacBook Air is now available, and so is Devindra's detailed review of the new Apple laptop. "The M4-equipped MacBook Air is a nearly flawless ultraportable," he declared. "Even better, it now starts at $999, which is $100 less than before. While I'd still like to see more ports and a faster screen refresh rate, the MacBook Air still remains heads and shoulders above the competition."

Apple Mac Studio M4 Max

Engadget/Apple 91 100 Expert Score Apple Mac Studio (M4 Max, 2025) $1,999 Apple's Mac Studio is the company's most powerful machine to date and is a solid value for creators. Pros Powerful M4 Max or M3 Ultra processors

Powerful M4 Max or M3 Ultra processors Generous complement of high-speed ports

Generous complement of high-speed ports High base memory on both models

High base memory on both models Elegant and compact design Cons Upgrades are overpriced

Upgrades are overpriced Slow front USB-C ports on the M4 Max model See at Apple

While the M3 Ultra configuration may be the absolute fastest Mac Studio, Steve argued that the powerful M4 Max version is the better and more affordable option for most power users. But, do you actually need one? Well, that depends. "If you regularly edit 4K (or higher) videos or render 3D graphics (or play games), you'd be better off with the Mac Studio," he wrote. "For less demanding jobs, a Mac mini will likely suffice."

Ninja Swirl by Creami

Engadget 91 100 Expert Score The ultimate home ice cream machine Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker $349.99 While the Ninja Swirl is more expensive and bulkier than the standard Creami, the ability to make soft serve and practically every other type of ice cream at home feels like a dream come true. Pros Excellent soft serve capabilities

Excellent soft serve capabilities Updated ice cream settings

Updated ice cream settings Quieter

Quieter Physical dispensing handle Cons More expensive than the original Creami

More expensive than the original Creami Bigger and bulkier design

Bigger and bulkier design No deluxe-sized model See at Amazon

Soft serve ice cream at home is no longer a fantasy thanks to Ninja's Creami machine. Sam was impressed by its versatility, but he noted that the ability to make larger batches would make the gadget even better. "Not only can it create delicious concoctions that rival what you can buy from a store (and for way cheaper), it can handle pretty much any other frozen treat you can think of — all in one gadget," he explained. "My biggest gripe is that the Swirl isn't available in a deluxe size like you can get with its predecessor."

Technics AZ100

Technics/Engadget 85 100 Expert Score Technics AZ100 Technics' magnetic fluid drivers deliver big upgrades to sonic performance and you won't find three-device multipoint connectivity anywhere else. Pros Excellent sound quality

Excellent sound quality Tons of options in the app

Tons of options in the app Small size means comfy fit

Small size means comfy fit Three-device multipoint Bluetooth Cons ANC lags behind the best

ANC lags behind the best None of today's "smart" features

None of today's "smart" features Spatial audio doesn't improve default tuning See at Amazon

Technics' latest earbuds impressed me during a brief introduction at CES and they continued to do so during my full review. New drivers deliver big sound upgrades and three-device multipoint is only available on this company's earbuds. "Technics thought it could make its well-reviewed AZ80 even better by borrowing tech from another entry in its portfolio and the gamble has definitively paid off," I wrote. "Sure, you can find better noise-canceling performance with Bose and more modern features with Sony, but Technics has formulated excellent sound quality that few can challenge."

MSI Claw 8 AI+

Engadget 84 100 Expert Score The new most powerful gaming handheld MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM $899.99 Thanks to its new Intel chip and a massive battery, MSI's Claw 8 AI+ offers great performance and longevity. Unfortunately, with a starting price of $900, it's also more expensive than almost all of its competitors. Pros Hall Effect joysticks and triggers

Hall Effect joysticks and triggers Strong performance

Strong performance Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports

Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports Above-average battery life

Above-average battery life Built-in fingerprint sensor

Built-in fingerprint sensor Bright 8-inch 120Hz VRR screen Cons No onboard touchpad

No onboard touchpad MSI Center app feels a bit barebones

MSI Center app feels a bit barebones A bit pricey See at Best Buy

MSI may have stumbled with its first gaming handheld, but Sam argues that the Claw 8 AI+ is the company's redemption. "After the original bombed, a lot of companies would have simply called it quits," he said. "But with the Claw 8 AI+, MSI came back and totally redeemed itself. Not only is it a very competent gaming handheld, this cat offers a solid design, great performance and above-average battery life."

Other notable reviews: M3 iPad Air, Sorry We're Closed and more GPUs

Apple also debuted a new iPad Air recently, and while it isn't a huge update, Nate wrote that the M3 upgrade still makes it easy to recommend. Jess took Sorry We're Closed for a ride on PS5, specifically calling out the "epic storyline" with "heartbroken club kids and horny demons," along with a killer soundtrack. Devindra's work reviewing GPUs is seemingly never done, and in the last two weeks he reviewed AMD's Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070. He also put the ASUS Zenbook 14 through its paces.

If you're in the market for a Wi-Fi 7 setup, you'll want to check out Dan's review of the Eero Pro 7 where basic features are locked behind an additional purchase. Amy re-reviewed the Apple Watch SE and she has a long list of requests for Apple to include — whenever it finally decides to update its "budget" wearable.