Engadget review recap: The Pixel 9 phones are surprisingly great, in spite of their price

Welcome back to another Engadget Review Recap (or as I prefer to call it, ERR). This is the second edition of a mostly bi-weekly series rounding up the reviews that our team has published, as well as some insight on what's coming, what we skipped and how we do our testing. Plus, fun team trivia! If you missed a review in the last two weeks or simply didn't have the time to read every single thing we publish (how dare you), let this roundup be your quick catch-up.

This week, we're looking back at the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro reviews, as well as the Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC, which is a mouthful of a name if I ever saw one. Other Pixel devices are also being tested as we speak, and the reviews team is pretty busy behind the scenes. On Monday, Apple announced an "It's Glowtime" event for September 9, which means we're also expecting new iPhones and Apple Watches to play with soon.

For now, though, here's what's been happening on the Engadget reviews team.

Pixel 9 review: A solid, not-too-pricey Android flagship

by Sam Rutherford

Engadget 91 100 Google Pixel 9 The default Android flagship phone Thanks to a slick new design, improved software, upgraded cameras and a vibrant display, while Samsung’s Galaxy S line might be more popular, the Pixel 9 is the true Android phone to beat. Pros New ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Upgraded cameras

Super bright OLED display

Solid performance

Slick design

Excellent software and AI tools Cons No Qi2 magnetic wireless charging

Zoom Enhance is only available on Pixel 9 Pro

AI can still hallucinate or be manipulated to produce unsavory results $799 at Google

First of all, huge news from the Engadget team: Our senior writer Sam Rutherford just had a baby! Sam will be off on parental leave for a bit, and has managed to keep himself extremely busy right down to the wire, filing hands-ons and helping with reviews up until he went off to the hospital. We will be lost without Sam, but are extremely happy for him and his family as they welcome the lovely addition to their lives.

The Pixel 9 review is the last full review you'll see from Sam for a while, and in it he clearly explains how impressed he is by Google's premium-ish handset. To him, it's the go-to Android phone, overshadowing Samsung's S24 and any other Android flagship worth considering. It's got a grown-up vibe to it like the Pixel 9 Pros, and has great camera and battery performance. At $799, it delivers plenty for the money.

It's a little tricky to consider the Pixel 9 in the shadow of its Pro counterparts, since there's also the Pixel 8a or the future Pixel 9a possibly nipping at its toes with a great set of features for a lower price. If you have the $200 or so to spare, you might be considering the Pros, which we also reviewed last week.

Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL review: Holy 94 points for a Pixel?

by Mat Smith

Google 94 100 Pixel 9 Pro A smaller pro-level Pixel phone With a refined design, much-improved telephoto camera and great battery-life, the Pixel 9 Pro cements its status as the smartphone with the best camera. Pros Great camera features and improved telephoto camera

A year of Gemini Advanced for free

Incredible battery life

A beautiful, bright screen that’s easy to use outdoors

Tensor G4 runs cooler than its predecessor Cons Slower charging speeds than the XL

Not the best phone for gaming $999 at Google Explore More Buying Options $999 at Amazon$999 at Best Buy

I kid you not: My jaw dropped when I saw the score that Mat Smith, UK bureau chief, proposed for the Pixel 9 Pro. It's possibly the highest we've ever given any Google-made phone, not to mention also arguably the first time a Pixel has been scored in iPhone territory. In fact, both Mat and myself found ourselves mistaking the Pixel 9 Pro for our own iPhones by touch and when their screens were facing up. Sam also thought the Pixel 9 looked and felt remarkably similar to Apple's flagships, which is, in a weird way, a compliment to Google.

These phones feel grown up, refined and classy. Gone is the glossy finish that the Pixel 6 and newer came in, and with it also went the tendency for these devices to slide off any non-stable surface. The camera bar also looks more elegant, and the straight edges give the Pixel 9 Pros that iPhone vibe that older models lacked.

I love how Google was able to give its latest flagships the iPhone treatment while retaining its character with the camera bar. I adore the new colors, too, especially the pair of pink Pros I received.

A huge part of why we scored the Pixel 9 Pro as high as we did is the fact that the new smaller Pro doesn't have many compromises due to its size. The Pixel 9 Pro XL and the smaller version both have the same camera setup and are really only different in display and battery size. The larger flagship charges slightly faster, but the baby Pro lasts so. danged. long. It beat pretty much every recent phone we've on our video rundown battery test.

As usual, Google's cameras beat the competition (especially at night), and while we don't know if we'd pay to use its Gemini AI services ourselves, the fact that they're available for free for now means it's not a downside. Some of the new software, like the Pixel Screenshots app or the Add Me tool in the camera, are nifty and generally effective. Others, like Pixel Studio and Reimagine in the photo editing tools, are somewhat problematic, as detailed by Allison Johnson at The Verge.

If you can avoid using those features, which I think is remarkably easy to do, then you'll find the rest of the Pixel 9 Pro satisfying. Its upgraded display is bright and beautiful, though Mat, who only slightly bragged in his review that he had larger-than-average hands, didn't like that the Pro XL had a bigger screen than last year's model. He's not wrong, that thing is hard to maneuver, especially for those of us cursed with smaller extremities. For that reason, we took a point off the Pro XL's score compared to last year's Pixel 8 Pro. We also wish Google had kept its flagships more competitively priced for one more year, since the Pixel 9 lineup costs pretty much the same as the corresponding devices from Samsung and Apple, instead of a hundred or so dollars cheaper in prior years.

Go on over to Mat's review for the details and camera samples. For now, suffice to say that the Engadget team is very impressed with the Pixel 9 lineup, and we eagerly await our own verdicts on the other products in the family, like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: Good, but Intel variants might be better

by Devindra Hardawar

Dell 84 100 Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ AI PC The XPS 13 is a capable and stylish Copilot+ PC, but it’s still slower than the Intel model at times and doesn’t run some games and apps. Battery life is also surprisingly average. Pros Faster than the Intel XPS 13 in some benchmarks

45TOPS NPU is better equipped for future AI features

Gorgeous design

Excellent thin-bezel screen

Excellent battery life Cons Windows on Arm still runs some apps slowly and fails to launch some games

Current AI features are fairly middling

Contentious trackpad and capacitive function buttons $1,299 at Dell

Feels like we might be getting several iterations of the Dell XPS 13 soon. The XPS 13 Copilot+ PC that Devindra reviewed this week feels like one such variant, as if we're in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's the XPS 13 we reviewed earlier this year but instead of an Intel Core Ultra processor, it uses an Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite chip. That means it lasts a lot longer than your typical PC using x86 system architecture, but also is more likely to encounter potential compatibility issues.

If you don't plan on gaming on your laptop or need it to run obscure apps, a Snapdragon notebook might work for you, especially if you want long battery life. Gamers who plan on playing Fortnite or League of Legends will need to opt for an x86 system. because the anti-cheat features on those titles will prevent them from working on Arm-based machines.

Considering we'll likely be getting an XPS 13 with Intel's Lunar Lake CPU later this year, those who want greater software compatibility in an AI PC with Dell's premium design won't have long to wait. The Lunar Lake processors also have neural processing units (NPUs) that are faster than the Snapdragon X Elite's, too. If you don't mind waiting, you'll likely find a variant that satisfies your needs (or your prime timeline) soon enough.

Elsewhere on Engadget: Interviews, gaming news and hands-ons

Speaking of AI PCs powered by Intel, let's not forget AMD. Devindra had a chat with AMD's product leads for Ryzen AI and published an article last week around the company's AI PC strategy. This type of interview informs our coverage and reviews of devices with these components, and they're a great opportunity for us to unleash our inner nerds (innerds? never mind).

We also got the chance to nerd out with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on the Engadget Podcast this week, getting an inside look at what Apple might be unveiling at its event on September 9.

Gamescom took place last week, and the Engadget team covered the event live, with news around titles from franchises like Dune, Indiana Jones, Marvel, Call of Duty and Civilization. Sam published a hands-on with "King of Meat," which he called a "monstrous mash-up of a co-op platformer."

Not enough gaming coverage? We've got you. Mat published a piece on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which looks like a beautiful RPG from French studio Sandfall Interactive. Our team also produced a series of lists and roundups of various types of games, from the best Apple Arcade options and Netflix games to titles for specific consoles like the Playdate and puzzle and word games you can play daily.

Senior reporter Jess Conditt checked out Razer's new Wolverine V3 Pro controller for Xbox and PC this week, which is the company's first fully wireless controller for Xbox consoles and also its first with Hall effects joysticks. Jess spent a few days with the V3 Pro, mostly playing Overwatch 2, and she found it "snappy and surprisingly compact." She said "the joysticks are precise — they require a little more force than the wireless Forza Horizon 5 Xbox controller I generally use, but they’re nice and accurate."

On the horizon: Upcoming reviews and how we decide what to cover

We continue to test Pixel devices that are becoming available to the public later in September, while working on testing more AI PCs, leftover Samsung Galaxy products and more. I'm personally extremely excited to check out the new Barbie flip phone from HMD, because I can type so much more quickly on a T9 keypad than on a touchscreen. I think I can, anyway.

Many products are announced every week, not to mention every year, and just this week we saw new gadgets like that Barbie phone, as well as a new AI wearable called the NotePin. Whether we review these devices depends largely on how important they are to our audience (which is usually determined by our understanding of reader interest and how likely they are to want to buy something). Whether a product is ever going to make it to a larger market also matters, so vaporware or mini personal projects on Kickstarter aren't things we typically review.

Finally, our individual staff members' workload and desire to test these things also contribute to the decision-making process — if someone on the team liked something so much they bought it with their own money, they are always welcome to write up their experience for the site, as part of our ongoing series around things we bought.

As always, it is shaping up to be a busy few weeks ahead for our team, so please send good thoughts and vibes. Thank you as always for giving us your time, and have a fantastic weekend!