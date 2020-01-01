Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Epic cancels 2020 Fortnite World Cup

Not even online.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
8m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: General view of the Fortnite World Cup Finals - Final Round at Arthur Ashe Stadium on July 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Epic is the next big game developer cutting physical esports tourneys from its schedule as it deals with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has canceled the 2020 Fortnite World Cup outright in addition to moving all other Fortnite events online. While it was no surprise that an in-person event wasn’t going to happen, Epic added that the “limitations of cross region online competition” also made an internet-based tourney impractical.

The company said it was “hopeful” it could put on a Fortnite World Cup in 2021, but was otherwise focusing on FNCS (including official broadcasts) and Cash Cups. Third-party events will get support, but they must be internet-only “until further notice.”

The move isn’t completely surprising. An in-person World Cup might have had few attendees even if lockdowns lifted overnight, and issues like lag and time zones make a truly global competition impractical. Still, it’s a significant blow to Epic’s esports plans for the year. The World Cup is supposed to be Fortnite’s marquee esports event, and its absence leaves a conspicuous void in the competitive calendar.

In this article: Epic Games, Fortnite, Fortnite World Cup, games, video games, esports, Covid-19, coronavirus, fncs, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Raspberry Pi's improved camera module supports interchangeable lenses

Raspberry Pi's improved camera module supports interchangeable lenses

View
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' remaster hits Xbox One and PC

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' remaster hits Xbox One and PC

View
Razer Opus is a set of noise-cancelling headphones with THX audio

Razer Opus is a set of noise-cancelling headphones with THX audio

View
Intel's flagship 10th-gen desktop CPU has 10 cores, reaches 5.3GHz

Intel's flagship 10th-gen desktop CPU has 10 cores, reaches 5.3GHz

View
USB 4 will fully support DisplayPort 2, including 8K HDR monitors

USB 4 will fully support DisplayPort 2, including 8K HDR monitors

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr