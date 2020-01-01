Epic cancels 2020 Fortnite World Cup

Epic is the next big game developer cutting physical esports tourneys from its schedule as it deals with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has canceled the 2020 Fortnite World Cup outright in addition to moving all other Fortnite events online. While it was no surprise that an in-person event wasn’t going to happen, Epic added that the “limitations of cross region online competition” also made an internet-based tourney impractical.

The company said it was “hopeful” it could put on a Fortnite World Cup in 2021, but was otherwise focusing on FNCS (including official broadcasts) and Cash Cups. Third-party events will get support, but they must be internet-only “until further notice.”