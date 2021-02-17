Epic Games brings its antitrust feud with Apple to Europe's competition watchdog

Fortnite maker Epic Games is taking its battle against Apple's App Store practices to Europe. The games studio has filed a complaint with the EU's competition watchdog alleging that Apple's deliberate use of anti-competitive restrictions on the iOS ecosystem has harmed competition in app distribution and payment processes. Epic adds that Apple is benefiting while blocking rivals and that its conduct amounts to an abuse of power, putting it in breach of EU competition law.

The dispute between the two companies, which dates back to September, has seen Epic file several complaints against Apple across three continents. It began when Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their respective app stores after Epic added direct payments to the battle royale game.

Epic responded with a lawsuit in California alleging that Apple's prevention of alternative payments that bypass the 30 per cent commission it applies to purchases through the App Store is anti-competitive. The developer has since filed similar complaints in Australia and the UK. Its latest action adds to the pressure Apple is facing in Europe, where the European Commission has already launched several antitrust investigations into its App Store practices for music streaming, ebooks and in-app purchases, with a separate probe scrutinizing its approach to mobile payments.

It remains to be seen whether the litany of cases against the iPhone maker will result in any material change to its App Store tax. Perhaps pre-empting any future regulatory remedies, the company in November halved the commission to 15 percent for smaller developers that make up to $1 million in sales per calendar year.

In a statement, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney today lambasted Apple for quashing consumer choice and developers' freedoms.

“What’s at stake here is the very future of mobile platforms. Consumers have the right to install apps from sources of their choosing and developers have the right to compete in a fair marketplace. We will not stand idly by and allow Apple to use its platform dominance to control what should be a level digital playing field. It’s bad for consumers, who are paying inflated prices due to the complete lack of competition among stores and in-app payment processing. And it’s bad for developers, whose very livelihoods often hinge on Apple’s complete discretion as to who to allow on the iOS platform, and on which terms.”

In its response, Apple said it is focusing on bringing Epic's failings to light in Europe.