Epic Games Store gets local pricing in five more countries

You can now pay in AUD, CAD, DKK, NOK and SEK.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Epic Games
Epic Games

You can now pay for Epic Games Store purchases in your own currency if you’re in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The developer’s digital storefront now supports AUD, CAD, DKK, NOK and SEK, bringing the total number of currencies it accepts to 15. That means you no longer have to worry about potentially huge price differences due to conversion fluctuations anymore. And, as PC Gamer notes, prices on the store now match Steam’s.

Epic Games has also recently rolled out a feature allowing users to throttle their download speeds, which you can enable by going to the launcher settings menu. It’s probably a welcome update for a lot of people, seeing as whole households are staying at home and using the internet all day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

