Epic Games Summer Sale offers deals on ‘Hitman 3,’ ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and more

The Epic Mega Sale and Steam Summer Sale may have come and gone, but if you want to save on some PC games, you have another chance to do so. The Epic Games Store is kicking off its Summer Sale today .

Unfortunately, the Epic Coupon isn’t back this time around, but there are decent deals to be found all the same. If you’re looking to save on a relatively new game, you can get 20 percent off of Sony’s Days Gone and half off on EGS exclusive Hitman 3 . Other highlights we’ve spotted include 66 percent off of Frostpunk , 90 percent off of Deponia: The Complete Journey and a third off on Cyberpunk 2077 . As with other EGS sales, bundles are the way to go. For instance, you can get the entire Mafia trilogy for $32.99 instead of $59.00. As always, there are many more games that are on sale. So take a look to see what Epic has on offer to see if there’s a game you’ve been waiting to check out. The sale ends on August 5th.