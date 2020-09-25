Epic is acquiring SuperAwesome, a company focused on kids' online safety

Epic Games is acquiring UK-based SuperAwesome, a company that powers kid-safe internet technology. “More kids interact online than ever before and now is the time to double down on their safety,” said Epic founder and CEO Tim Sweeney.
It’s the company’s second deal this week after it acquired game development platform Manticore, and comes just a day after it joined a coalition to fight Apple and Google’s app store policies. Epic is also in the middle of an antitrust suit with Apple over its App Store rules.