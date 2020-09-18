Epic rejects Apple claims that 'Fortnite' on iOS was dying

Epic is hitting back at Apple’s claims that the developer’s lawsuit was just an attempt to revitalize sagging interest in Fortnite on iOS. In a newly-filed reply to Apple in a preliminary injunction request to keep Fortnite in the app store, Epic rejected Apple’s assertion that there had been a 70 percent decline in “interest” for the game between October 2019 and July 2020. Apple was using Google search data, Epic said, and the number of daily active Fortnite players actually grew 39 percent over the same time frame.

The game creator also dismissed several other allegations. It denied Apple’s claims that removing Epic’s apps helped security and privacy, arguing that Apple hadn’t referenced a “single security issue” with Fortnite’s direct payment and in-game update systems. The app had used in-game updates “for years without objection,” Epic said.