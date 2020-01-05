Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: USA TODAY USPW / reuters

ESPN+ will be the exclusive home of some ESPN studio shows

Audio podcasts for these shows will still be free, but video will be exclusive to ESPN+
Nathan Ingraham
39m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Jan 5, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a ESPN broadcast microphone before the start of the game between the Oregon State Beavers against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY USPW / reuters

ESPN+ is already one of the better deals out there for sports fans — soccer fans have it particularly good, but there’s a lot there regardless of your interests for $6 a month. ESPN regularly adds new content, and today it’s announcing a pretty major update. As of Monday, November 9th, a handful of ESPN studio shows will be exclusive to ESPN+. The in-studio television programs The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz, Greeny, Chiney & Golic Jr. and The Max Kellerman Show will be available on ESPN+. Some of these shows have long histories of being audio-only before they added a video component, so audio broadcasts and podcasts will continue to be available without an ESPN+ subscription, but now subscribers will be able to watch them live or on demand.

Other new content includes a host of new writers producing work exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. And the daily Spanish-language show Jorge Ramos y Su Banda will be exclusive to ESPN+ going forward, as well. As with most other ESPN+ shows, Jorge Ramos y Su Banda will be available both live and on demand. But the real noteworthy thing here is those ESPN radio shows coming to ESPN+ — some of them have significant followings, and that could help drive more people to the streaming service.

In this article: espn, espn plus, streaming, streaming video, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch OSIRIS-REx take a bite out of asteroid Bennu's surface

Watch OSIRIS-REx take a bite out of asteroid Bennu's surface

View
'Uncharted' set photos offer our first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

'Uncharted' set photos offer our first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

View
Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

View
The Apple TV app is coming to PS4 and PS5

The Apple TV app is coming to PS4 and PS5

View
Amazon Echo (2020) review: Small in stature, mighty in sound

Amazon Echo (2020) review: Small in stature, mighty in sound

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr