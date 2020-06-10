EU wants Facebook, Twitter to report monthly on fight against fake news

The European Union wants tech giants to do more than they have to counter fake news for users on the continent. EU foreign policy lead Josep Borrell and European Commission values and transparency VP Vera Jourova have said Facebook, Google and Twitter should produce monthly reports on their efforts to stamp out disinformation campaigns. The officials are not only concerned about attempts by Russia and China to influence European politics, but the direct damage to people from COVID-19 misinformation and anti-vaccination myths.

“Disinformation does not only harm the health of our democracies, it also harms the health of our citizens,” Jourova said.