Eufy's two-cam baby monitor kit is cheaper than ever on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A reliable, clear baby monitor is a must-have for every household with young 'uns in it. Parents depend on having a view of their kids while they're sleeping, or even while they play, and Eufy's line of monitors has won fans for being easy to operate with high-quality video and thoughtful features. The two-camera kit, which includes a 5-inch, 720p monitor and an additional lens, is now at its lowest price ever at $190 on Amazon.

Buy Eufy Baby Monitor Kit (2-camera) at Amazon - $190

The two cameras in the kit can pan 330 degrees left to right, and tilt 110 degrees from floor to ceiling, to give you a complete view of the room. It can zoom in up to 2x, has night vision and can provide audio alerts when a child starts to cry. The 5-inch LCD monitor has a 460 foot range and an 8 hour battery life that extends to 15 hours when in standby mode.

The system will also give parents and caretakers temperature information, two-way audio functionality and play lullabies to your little one. And because it doesn't use Wi-Fi or an app, the video feed is secure and protected. Eufy allows up to four cameras to be connected at once, so you can add additional cameras as needed.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice