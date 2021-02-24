Eufy's two-cam baby monitor kit is cheaper than ever on Amazon

A reliable, clear baby monitor is a must-have for every household with young 'uns in it. Parents depend on having a view of their kids while they're sleeping, or even while they play, and Eufy's line of monitors has won fans for being easy to operate with high-quality video and thoughtful features. The two-camera kit, which includes a 5-inch, 720p monitor and an additional lens, is now at its lowest price ever at $190 on Amazon.
Buy Eufy Baby Monitor Kit (2-camera) at Amazon - $190
The two cameras in the kit can pan 330 degrees left to right, and tilt 110 degrees from floor to ceiling, to give you a complete view of the room. It can zoom in up to 2x, has night vision and can provide audio alerts when a child starts to cry. The 5-inch LCD monitor has a 460 foot range and an 8 hour battery life that extends to 15 hours when in standby mode.
The system will also give parents and caretakers temperature information, two-way audio functionality and play lullabies to your little one. And because it doesn't use Wi-Fi or an app, the video feed is secure and protected. Eufy allows up to four cameras to be connected at once, so you can add additional cameras as needed.
