Here’s everything Samsung announced at its August Unpacked event

On Wednesday, Samsung held its latest Unpacked showcase. As expected, the event saw the company show off its newest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, but Samsung also devoted part of the proceedings to new wearables. Here’s everything the company announced during the show.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung

No surprise here, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was the star of the show. In terms of hardware, Samsung’s latest flagship foldable adds a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, an enhanced 50-megapixel main camera and a more capable telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The main display is also brighter. That said, the main story of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are all the software improvements Samsung has added. The foldable is one of the first devices to ship with Android 12L , the new tablet-focused version of Google’s mobile OS. It also features a redesigned taskbar for more efficient multitasking. Critically, more apps from Google and Microsoft now support the Z Fold form factor.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 open today ahead of the phone’s August 26th release date. Pricing starts at $1,800 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung

Samsung didn’t forget about its more affordable foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s most notable hardware upgrades are a larger 3,700mAh battery, the addition of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a primary camera Samsung claims is 65 percent brighter than the one found on its predecessor. The company has also tweaked the design of the Z Flip 4 to incorporate a slimmer hinge and add new software customization options for the front screen. Like its sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold goes on sale on August 26th, with pre-orders open today. However, no price cut this time around: the Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $1,000.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

After Samsung adopted WearOS with the Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a more iterative update. The company has reshaped the back of the wearable to create more surface area for it to make contact with your wrist. In conjunction with a new infrared sensor, Samsung says the Galaxy Watch 5 provides far smarter health data than its predecessor. It also has a more durable glass exterior and both the 40mm and 44mm models come with bigger batteries. Samsung will also once again offer a Pro model of the Galaxy Watch. The latest one features a titanium case, a bigger 45mm display and a large 590mAh battery. The Galaxy Watch 5 line will start at $280 when it hits store shelves on August 26th. However, you can preorder the wearables today.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Cherlynn Low/Engadget

The Galaxy Buds Pro were among the best true wireless earbuds you could buy last year. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung showed off at Unpacked looks like a promising upgrade. To start, there’s the addition of Bluetooth 5.3, 24-bit audio support and better noise cancelation performance. Together, those features should improve audio quality and make it easier to tune out ambient noises. Thanks to a 15 percent smaller design, Samsung says they should also fit better. But the most intriguing addition is a feature called Intelligent Voice Detect. When you start speaking to someone, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will automatically turn off ANC and lower the volume of your music. The new earbuds are available to preorder today for $230, making them $30 more than their predecessor.

