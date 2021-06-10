'Evil Dead: The Game' trailer shows a brutal multiplayer battle with Deadites

If you've ever wanted a multiplayer game set in the Evil Dead universe, you're close to getting your wish. Boss Team and Saber Interactive have shared the first gameplay trailer for Evil Dead: The Game, and it's what you'd expect given the premise. Ash, Kelly and crew have to work together to fight Deadites led by a rival player, who takes the role of a powerful demon. Effectively, it's a Dead by Daylight-style asymmetric title with a chainsaw hand and Bruce Campbell's clever catchphrases.

There's plenty of nostalgia involved. In addition to bringing together characters from across the Evil Dead movies and show, you'll get to revisit familiar locales and collect pages from the Necronomicon. Oh, and there are more than a few brutal takedowns — including a particularly creative use of a shovel. The classic blend of over-the-top violence with humor remains intact, then.

The Evil Dead game's release date is still pegged as a generic "2021" despite an announcement last December. The title should reach current and previous-gen consoles as well as the PC when it ships, though, so you shouldn't have trouble rounding up friends to play.