EVs made up more than half of car sales in Norway last year

More than half of all cars sold in Norway are now electric, claims new data from the country’s Road Federation. Reuters is reporting that, across 2020, EVs made up 54 percent of all new car sales, a figure that jumps even higher if you include plug-in and hybrid vehicles as well. The statistics show “pure” petrol and diesel vehicles constituted just eight and nine percent of all cars sold in the country last year. Norway’s most popular cars include Audi’s e-tron, Volkswagen’s Golf, as well as Hyundai’s Konda, the Nissan Leaf and Tesla’s Model 3.
This isn’t the first time that EV sales have reached eye-catching proportions in Norway, but this is the first time the trend has been reflected through a whole year. In March 2019, Norsk Elbilforening (EV Norway) reported that March 2019 was the first month that EVs outsold their petrol-powered rivals. Since then, the trend has waxed and waned, but generally moved toward EVs and away from fossil fuels.