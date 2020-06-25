Jaguar will supply I-Pace EVs for Norway's new wirelessly-charged taxi service

The world’s first high-powered wireless taxis will roll out in the Norwegian capital of Oslo in 2024, with the support of Jaguar Land Rover. The project, named ElectriCity, also involves Nordic taxi firm Cabonline, Norway’s largest charge point operator Fortum Recharge, and US tech developer Momentum Dynamics.

Jaguar will provide Cabonline with 25 I-Pace models for the initiative. The charging network is being specially designed so that taxi drivers can charge up without going off-route. As such, multiple charging points, at 50-75kW each, will be installed in the ground at various pick-up and drop-off points, allowing each taxi to charge while queuing for the next fare. There are no cables or physical connectors involved — charging happens automatically. This means taxis get multiple charges throughout the day, and can be returned to the rank with juice to spare, so there aren’t any driving range restrictions.