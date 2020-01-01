Facebook suspended hundreds of anti-racist skinheads and musicians

Facebook’s determination to crack down on hate speech swept up some innocent people. OneZero has learned that Facebook temporarily suspended “hundreds” of anti-racist activists from SHARP (Skinheads Against Racial Prejudice), as well as the reggae and ska communities, for allegedly violating site standards. It even included ska legend Neville Staple of The Specials. It’s not certain what qualified someone for a ban, but a Reddit punk community speculated that merely liking or following SHARP was enough to prompt a ban, and many theorized that Facebook was merely reacting to the word “skinhead” and not the values of the group.

In at least some cases, Facebook asked users to verify their identities by sending photos of official ID. The social network said in May that it would start verifying the identities of accounts suspected of “inauthentic behavior” like fake accounts and unusually viral material.