Facebook bans ads supporting QAnon

Facebook is taking new steps to limit QAnon’s influence on its platform. The social network said that it was banning ads that “praise, support or represent” QAnon or “militarized social movements,” and that it had begun to down-rank posts from QAnon groups and pages in users’ News Feeds.
The social network had previously removed hundreds of groups and pages associated with the conspiracy theory, whose adherents believe the government is controlled by a cabal of Satanic pedophiles who will ultimately be brought down by Donald Trump. Once considered a “fringe” movement, belief in QAnon has surged since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.