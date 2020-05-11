Latest in Gear

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook's small business tools include a new Messenger inbox

Facebook and Instagram want users to support small businesses
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook is adding a dedicated business inbox to its Messenger app.
Facebook

Facebook is planning more features to help business owners stay connected with customers. The company will add a dedicated business inbox to its Messenger app, which will allow page owners to respond to messages sent to their Facebook pages with the Messenger app. 

The social network announced the change as part of a larger update meant to make it easier for users to show support for local establishments.

Instagram will encourage users to support small businesses.
Facebook

On Instagram, the company is introducing a “Support Small Business” sticker that allows users to tag a business’ page in a post on Stories. As with previous stickers Instagram has highlighted during the COVID-19 crisis, the app will highlight some of these posts in a dedicated Story at the top of users' feeds to mark the rollout. And on Facebook, the app will promote a new #SupportSmallBusiness hashtag where users can also tag restaurants, retailers, and other local establishments. 

The company will also add new in-app resources to Facebook and Instagram that link business owners to information about small business loans, Facebook grants and how to sell gift cards. These are all efforts the social network has been pushing for awhile but, much like Facebook information hub for users, it at least pulls everything into one place.

In this article: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Messenger, instagram, Small businesses, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet is available now for $280

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet is available now for $280

View
Square Enix's 54-game charity bundle includes Eidos and Ion Storm classics

Square Enix's 54-game charity bundle includes Eidos and Ion Storm classics

View
Thunderbolt flaw lets hackers steal your data in 'five minutes'

Thunderbolt flaw lets hackers steal your data in 'five minutes'

View
Microsoft now protects Office 365 users against 'reply all' email storms

Microsoft now protects Office 365 users against 'reply all' email storms

View
COVID-19 is reminding everyone that PCs aren't going anywhere

COVID-19 is reminding everyone that PCs aren't going anywhere

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr