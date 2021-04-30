Facebook buys the studio behind VR shooter 'Onward'

Downpour Interactive will continue to support the game on Steam.
April 30th, 2021
Onward
Downpour Interactive

Facebook is adding another developer to its growing Oculus Studios stable. The company has acquired Downpour Interactive, the team behind multiplayer first-person VR shooter Onward. Facebook didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but did say the entire studio is included in the transaction.

As for what this means for the future of Onward, the two said they’ll continue to support the game on all the platforms where it’s currently available. That includes Steam, where Onward came out in early access back in 2016. With Facebook’s financial backing, Downpour plans to start work on new projects. And while it didn’t share any details on what those might be, it did say it hopes to “bring those experiences to as many people as possible.”

When it comes to VR studios, Facebook has been on something of a shopping spree lately. Since late 2019, the company has acquired Beat Saber creator Beat Games, Sanzaru Games and, most notably, Ready at Dawn. The latter will release its latest game, Lone Echo II, this summer.

