Facebook's 'classic' look dies in September

It’s been over a year since Mark Zuckerberg first showed off the new look of Facebook.com, but soon it will be the website’s only version for desktop users. It has been the new default since May, but users could opt-out. A notification on the page and support pages that told users how to switch back now indicate that the Classic Facebook is going away in September, and taking its old blue theme with it.

Designers and engineers explained their reasoning for the makeover to Engadget a few months ago. The stagnation preceding this revamp occurred while Facebook focused on mobile devices, but now it’s ready to push items like its Watch and Gaming sections, as well as the conspiracist-riddled Groups.