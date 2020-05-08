Facebook's redesigned website finally starts rolling out to everyone

After the better part of a year, Facebook has started rolling out its redesigned desktop website to all of its users. The company announced today it plans to complete the rollout over the "next few weeks." Moving forward, "The New Facebook" will be the default for everyone who uses the social media platform on their desktop computer.
It's taken a while for the company to get to this moment. After CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the redesign at F8 2019, Facebook first started testing it with users outside of the company last October. At the start of the year, it then rolled out the redesign to a "small percentage" of users. As of last month, the "majority of people on Facebook" had the option to enable the new interface.