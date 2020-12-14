Facebook's collaborative iOS music video app is open to all US users

Collab, a Facebook app that allows users to collaborate on music videos, is now available to all iOS users in the US. The app emerged as an experiment from the NPE Team, Facebook's R&D division, back in May. It was initially available to beta testers in the US and Canada.
You can explore a feed of collaborations, which consist of three videos that are layered on top of each other and play simultaneously. The looped clips last for a maximum of 15 seconds. You can swap in different videos on each layer, and Collab aims to keep them playing in sync.